House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined several Democratic Congressional leaders on Wednesday to announce that they are reintroducing the Paycheck Fairness Act. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, a U.S. House Representative from Connecticut, and Senator Patty Murray, who represents the state of Washington, introduced the legislation meant to bolster equal pay protections for women and strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963. Rep. DeLauro called the legislation “long overdue.”

The Paycheck Fairness Act, which was first introduced in 1997, would ensure that people doing the same work would receive the same pay, thereby helping to close the wage gap. Employers that pay employees different amounts for the same jobs would be required to demonstrate a cause for that discrepancy other than gender. It would also guarantee working women the right to challenge pay discrimination. Additionally, the Paycheck Fairness Act would end the practice of pay secrecy.

Women and men doing the same job deserve the same pay—period. That’s why Congress needs to pass the #PaycheckFairness Act. Tune in as I reintroduce it with @SpeakerPelosi, leading Democrats, and national orgs at 9 am ET. #EqualPay https://t.co/mLAg5Md4HC — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 30, 2019

The introduction of the Paycheck Fairness Act of 2019 also marks the 10 year anniversary of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, President Barack Obama’s bill to help close the gender pay gap.

If you do the same work, you should be paid the same wage. It’s that simple. Proud to join @RosaDeLauro in reintroducing the #PaycheckFairness Act today, a day after we marked 10 years since the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act became law! Read more here: https://t.co/faczRuvt7f pic.twitter.com/eHC5so2hO2 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 30, 2019

White women are still paid roughly 78 to 80 cents for every dollar men earn, and women of color are even worse off. For every dollar earned by a white man, African American women make 64 cents and Latina women make just 56 cents.