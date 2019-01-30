Brainstorm Health: Livongo Acquisition, Israeli Cancer 'Cure', Roche Alzheimer's Failure

Hello and happy hump day, readers.

On Wednesday, the digital health-powered chronic disease management firm Livongo announced it was acquiring Denver-based myStrength, a company focused on digital behavioral health programs for conditions like depression, anxiety, and even chronic pain.

If that sounds familiar, it might be because, less than a month ago, Livongo rival Omada Health announced its own planned expansion into depression treatment. At the time, Omada CEO Sean Duffy told me of the great promise in connecting such conditions into an integrated platform. And it might be a good bet to expect more announcements along these lines for tech-fueled companies currently focused on chronic metabolic and cardiovascular disorders like diabetes and hypertension.

Livongo, Omada, Virta Health, and others have done what (to this day, anyways) precious few digital health companies have been able to: They’ve produced real world outcomes that have even earned the firms federal reimbursement. And the fact that, like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension maintenance, chronic mental health disorders could benefit from sustained digital coaching, helps explain why the Livongos of the world are choosing this expansion avenue.

As Livongo itself says: “Approximately 135 million Americans suffer from at least one chronic condition and 20 percent of adults are also dealing with a behavioral health issue. The addition of myStrength will allow Livongo members to seamlessly manage their chronic conditions and behavioral health on one platform with a clinical grade solution that is at the same time focused on the typical health consumer.”

Read on for the day’s news.