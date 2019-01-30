Fortune's Blue Ribbon Companies 2018

These 56 companies appeared on at least four of our nine most rigorous 2018 annual rankings—the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, Most Powerful Women, and Businessperson of the Year. Now they’re on one more: our Blue Ribbon list.
Here are the companies that made the 2018 Blue Ribbon list:
Companies with 6 list appearances
Adobe (adbe)
No. 389 on the Fortune 500
No. 26 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 21 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 12 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 24 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
Alphabet (Google) (googl)
No. 22 on the Fortune 500
No. 52 on the Global 500
No. 9 on Most Powerful Women
No. 32 on the Future 50
No. 12 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Amazon.com (amzn)
No. 8 on the Fortune 500
No. 18 on the Global 500
No. 9 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 14 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 29 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
Facebook (fb)
No. 76 on the Fortune 500
No. 274 on the Global 500
No. 6 on Most Powerful Women
No. 6 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 49 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
JPMorgan Chase (jpm)
No. 20 on the Fortune 500
No. 47 on the Global 500
No. 19 on Most Powerful Women
No. 17 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 18 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Nvidia (nvda)
No. 306 on the Fortune 500
No. 30 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 7 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 3 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 11 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
Companies with 5 list appearances
Apple (aapl)
No. 4 on the Fortune 500
No. 11 on the Global 500
No. 12 on Most Powerful Women
No. 24 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Bank of America (bac)
No. 24 on the Fortune 500
No. 60 on the Global 500
No. 49 on Most Powerful Women
No. 3 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Cisco Systems (csco)
No. 62 on the Fortune 500
No. 212 on the Global 500
No. 48 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 43 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Johnson & Johnson (jnj)
No. 37 on the Fortune 500
No. 100 on the Global 500
No. 37 on Most Powerful Women
No. 20 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Microsoft (msft)
No. 30 on the Fortune 500
No. 71 on the Global 500
No. 20 on Most Powerful Women
No. 39 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
PayPal Holdings (pypl)
No. 222 on the Fortune 500
No. 16 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 27 on the Future 50
No. 48 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Progressive (pgr)
No. 112 on the Fortune 500
No. 437 on the Global 500
No. 13 on Most Powerful Women
No. 78 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 1 on Businessperson of the Year
Salesforce (crm)
No. 285 on the Fortune 500
No. 1 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 10 on the Future 50
No. 27 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Walmart (wmt)
No. 1 on the Fortune 500
No. 1 on the Global 500
No. 14 on Most Powerful Women
No. 16 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Companies with 4 list appearances
Abbott Laboratories (abt)
No. 111 on the Fortune 500
No. 433 on the Global 500
No. 54 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
AbbVie (abbv)
No. 110 on the Fortune 500
No. 422 on the Global 500
No. 97 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Accenture (acn)
No. 316 on the Global 500
No. 32 on Most Powerful Women
No. 60 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Adidas (addyy)
No. 480 on the Global 500
No. 5 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 47 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Aetna
No. 49 on the Fortune 500
No. 154 on the Global 500
No. 15 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies
Alibaba Group Holdings (baba)
No. 300 on the Global 500
No. 14 on the Future 50
No. 5 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Allstate (all)
No. 79 on the Fortune 500
No. 293 on the Global 500
No. 41 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
American Express (axp)
No. 86 on the Fortune 500
No. 327 on the Global 500
No. 23 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
AT&T (t)
No. 9 on the Fortune 500
No. 20 on the Global 500
No. 100 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Boeing (ba)
No. 27 on the Fortune 500
No. 64 on the Global 500
No. 23 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies
Capital One Financial (cof)
No. 101 on the Fortune 500
No. 391 on the Global 500
No. 17 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Comcast (cmcsa)
No. 33 on the Fortune 500
No. 80 on the Global 500
No. 48 on Most Powerful Women
No. 68 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
Delta Air Lines (dal)
No. 75 on the Fortune 500
No. 266 on the Global 500
No. 98 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
FedEx (fdx)
No. 50 on the Fortune 500
No. 155 on the Global 500
No. 94 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
General Dynamics (gd)
No. 99 on the Fortune 500
No. 383 on the Global 500
No. 8 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies
General Motors (gm)
No. 10 on the Fortune 500
No. 21 on the Global 500
No. 2 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies
Goldman Sachs Group (gs)
No. 70 on the Fortune 500
No. 259 on the Global 500
No. 89 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Hilton Worldwide Holdings (hlt)
No. 324 on the Fortune 500
No. 33 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 46 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Home Depot (hd)
No. 23 on the Fortune 500
No. 57 on the Global 500
No. 16 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies
Humana (hum)
No. 56 on the Fortune 500
No. 183 on the Global 500
No. 22 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
IBM (ibm)
No. 34 on the Fortune 500
No. 92 on the Global 500
No. 4 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies
Intel (intc)
No. 46 on the Fortune 500
No. 146 on the Global 500
No. 15 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Kohl’s (kss)
No. 157 on the Fortune 500
No. 21 on the Most Powerful Women
No. 4 on Businessperson of the Year
World’s Most Admired Companies
Kroger (kr)
No. 17 on the Fortune 500
No. 39 on the Global 500
No. 6 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Lockheed Martin (lmt)
No. 59 on the Fortune 500
No. 200 on the Global 500
No. 1 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies
Merck (mrk)
No. 78 on the Fortune 500
No. 276 on the Global 500
No. 2 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Netflix (nflx)
No. 261 on the Fortune 500
No. 19 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 8 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
Northrop Grumman
No. 118 on the Fortune 500
No. 461 on the Global 500
No. 22 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies
Occidental Petroleum (oxy)
No. 220 on the Fortune 500
No. 28 on Most Powerful Women
No. 19 on Businessperson of the Year
World’s Most Admired Companies
Oracle (orcl)
No. 82 on the Fortune 500
No. 302 on the Global 500
No. 7 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies
PepsiCo (pep)
No. 45 on the Fortune 500
No. 144 on the Global 500
No. 57 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Procter & Gamble (pg)
No. 42 on the Fortune 500
No. 135 on the Global 500
No. 44 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies
Prudential Financial (pru)
No. 52 on the Fortune 500
No. 160 on the Global 500
No. 34 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Publix Super Markets
No. 88 on the Fortune 500
No. 334 on the Global 500
No. 47 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
SAP (sap)
No. 446 on the Global 500
No. 43 on Most Powerful Women
No. 28 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Siemens (siegy)
No. 66 on the Global 500
No. 31 on Most Powerful Women
No. 49 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Stryker (sky)
No. 240 on the Fortune 500
No. 16 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 25 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Tyson Foods (tsn)
No. 80 on the Fortune 500
No. 297 on the Global 500
No. 44 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Ulta Beauty (ulta)
No. 471 on the Fortune 500
No. 45 on Most Powerful Women
No. 100 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 9 on Businessperson of the Year
USAA
No. 100 on the Fortune 500
No. 390 on the Global 500
No. 19 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Wells Fargo (wfc)
No. 26 on the Fortune 500
No. 62 on the Global 500
No. 35 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies