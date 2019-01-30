Fortune's Blue Ribbon Companies 2018

These 56 companies appeared on at least four of our nine most rigorous 2018 annual rankings—the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, Most Powerful Women, and Businessperson of the Year. Now they’re on one more: our Blue Ribbon list.

Here are the companies that made the 2018 Blue Ribbon list:

Companies with 6 list appearances

No. 389 on the Fortune 500

No. 26 on 100 Best Companies to Work For

No. 21 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 12 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 24 on the Future 50

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 22 on the Fortune 500

No. 52 on the Global 500

No. 9 on Most Powerful Women

No. 32 on the Future 50

No. 12 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 8 on the Fortune 500

No. 18 on the Global 500

No. 9 on the Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 14 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 29 on the Future 50

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 76 on the Fortune 500

No. 274 on the Global 500

No. 6 on Most Powerful Women

No. 6 on the Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 49 on the Future 50

World’s Most Admired Companies

JPMorgan Chase (jpm)

No. 20 on the Fortune 500

No. 47 on the Global 500

No. 19 on Most Powerful Women

No. 17 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 18 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 306 on the Fortune 500

No. 30 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

No. 7 on the Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 3 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 11 on the Future 50

World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 5 list appearances

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad Pro during an [f500link]Apple[/f500link] launch event in the Brooklyn borough of New York on October 30, 2018. Shannon Stapleton — Reuters

No. 4 on the Fortune 500

No. 11 on the Global 500

No. 12 on Most Powerful Women

No. 24 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

Bank of America (bac)

No. 24 on the Fortune 500

No. 60 on the Global 500

No. 49 on Most Powerful Women

No. 3 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

Cisco Systems (csco)

No. 62 on the Fortune 500

No. 212 on the Global 500

No. 48 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

No. 43 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

Johnson & Johnson (jnj)

No. 37 on the Fortune 500

No. 100 on the Global 500

No. 37 on Most Powerful Women

No. 20 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 30 on the Fortune 500

No. 71 on the Global 500

No. 20 on Most Powerful Women

No. 39 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

PayPal Holdings (pypl)

No. 222 on the Fortune 500

No. 16 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 27 on the Future 50

No. 48 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 112 on the Fortune 500

No. 437 on the Global 500

No. 13 on Most Powerful Women

No. 78 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

No. 1 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 285 on the Fortune 500

No. 1 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

No. 10 on the Future 50

No. 27 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 1 on the Fortune 500

No. 1 on the Global 500

No. 14 on Most Powerful Women

No. 16 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 4 list appearances

Adidas branded basketball sneakers inside the Pier 36 gym at the Adidas Gauntlet tournament in Manhattan, New York. Anthony Geathers — The Washington Post/Getty Images

Abbott Laboratories (abt)

No. 111 on the Fortune 500

No. 433 on the Global 500

No. 54 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 110 on the Fortune 500

No. 422 on the Global 500

No. 97 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 316 on the Global 500

No. 32 on Most Powerful Women

No. 60 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 480 on the Global 500

No. 5 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 47 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

Aetna

No. 49 on the Fortune 500

No. 154 on the Global 500

No. 15 on Most Powerful Women

World’s Most Admired Companies

Alibaba Group Holdings (baba)

No. 300 on the Global 500

No. 14 on the Future 50

No. 5 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 79 on the Fortune 500

No. 293 on the Global 500

No. 41 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

American Express (axp)

No. 86 on the Fortune 500

No. 327 on the Global 500

No. 23 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 9 on the Fortune 500

No. 20 on the Global 500

No. 100 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 27 on the Fortune 500

No. 64 on the Global 500

No. 23 on Most Powerful Women

World’s Most Admired Companies

Capital One Financial (cof)

No. 101 on the Fortune 500

No. 391 on the Global 500

No. 17 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 33 on the Fortune 500

No. 80 on the Global 500

No. 48 on Most Powerful Women

No. 68 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

Delta Air Lines (dal)

No. 75 on the Fortune 500

No. 266 on the Global 500

No. 98 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 50 on the Fortune 500

No. 155 on the Global 500

No. 94 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

General Dynamics (gd)

No. 99 on the Fortune 500

No. 383 on the Global 500

No. 8 on Most Powerful Women

World’s Most Admired Companies

General Motors (gm)

No. 10 on the Fortune 500

No. 21 on the Global 500

No. 2 on Most Powerful Women

World’s Most Admired Companies

Goldman Sachs Group (gs)

No. 70 on the Fortune 500

No. 259 on the Global 500

No. 89 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (hlt)

No. 324 on the Fortune 500

No. 33 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

No. 46 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

Home Depot (hd)

No. 23 on the Fortune 500

No. 57 on the Global 500

No. 16 on Most Powerful Women

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 56 on the Fortune 500

No. 183 on the Global 500

No. 22 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 34 on the Fortune 500

No. 92 on the Global 500

No. 4 on Most Powerful Women

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 46 on the Fortune 500

No. 146 on the Global 500

No. 15 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 157 on the Fortune 500

No. 21 on the Most Powerful Women

No. 4 on Businessperson of the Year

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 17 on the Fortune 500

No. 39 on the Global 500

No. 6 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

Lockheed Martin (lmt)

No. 59 on the Fortune 500

No. 200 on the Global 500

No. 1 on Most Powerful Women

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 78 on the Fortune 500

No. 276 on the Global 500

No. 2 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 261 on the Fortune 500

No. 19 on the Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 8 on the Future 50

World’s Most Admired Companies

Northrop Grumman

No. 118 on the Fortune 500

No. 461 on the Global 500

No. 22 on Most Powerful Women

World’s Most Admired Companies

Occidental Petroleum (oxy)

No. 220 on the Fortune 500

No. 28 on Most Powerful Women

No. 19 on Businessperson of the Year

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 82 on the Fortune 500

No. 302 on the Global 500

No. 7 on Most Powerful Women

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 45 on the Fortune 500

No. 144 on the Global 500

No. 57 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

Procter & Gamble (pg)

No. 42 on the Fortune 500

No. 135 on the Global 500

No. 44 on Most Powerful Women

World’s Most Admired Companies

Prudential Financial (pru)

No. 52 on the Fortune 500

No. 160 on the Global 500

No. 34 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

Publix Super Markets

No. 88 on the Fortune 500

No. 334 on the Global 500

No. 47 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 446 on the Global 500

No. 43 on Most Powerful Women

No. 28 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 66 on the Global 500

No. 31 on Most Powerful Women

No. 49 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

No. 240 on the Fortune 500

No. 16 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

No. 25 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

Tyson Foods (tsn)

No. 80 on the Fortune 500

No. 297 on the Global 500

No. 44 on Change the World

World’s Most Admired Companies

Ulta Beauty (ulta)

No. 471 on the Fortune 500

No. 45 on Most Powerful Women

No. 100 on the Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 9 on Businessperson of the Year

USAA

No. 100 on the Fortune 500

No. 390 on the Global 500

No. 19 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Wells Fargo (wfc)

No. 26 on the Fortune 500

No. 62 on the Global 500

No. 35 on Most Powerful Women

World’s Most Admired Companies