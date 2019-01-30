Fortune's Blue Ribbon Companies 2018

By Fortune Editors
6:30 AM EST

These 56 companies appeared on at least four of our nine most rigorous 2018 annual rankings—the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, Most Powerful Women, and Businessperson of the Year. Now they’re on one more: our Blue Ribbon list.

Here are the companies that made the 2018 Blue Ribbon list:

Companies with 6 list appearances

Adobe (adbe)

No. 389 on the Fortune 500
No. 26 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 21 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 12 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 24 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

Alphabet (Google) (googl)

No. 22 on the Fortune 500
No. 52 on the Global 500
No. 9 on Most Powerful Women
No. 32 on the Future 50
No. 12 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Amazon.com (amzn)

No. 8 on the Fortune 500
No. 18 on the Global 500
No. 9 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 14 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 29 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

Facebook (fb)

No. 76 on the Fortune 500
No. 274 on the Global 500
No. 6 on Most Powerful Women
No. 6 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 49 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

JPMorgan Chase (jpm)

No. 20 on the Fortune 500
No. 47 on the Global 500
No. 19 on Most Powerful Women
No. 17 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 18 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Nvidia (nvda)

No. 306 on the Fortune 500
No. 30 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 7 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 3 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 11 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 5 list appearances

Apple (aapl)

No. 4 on the Fortune 500
No. 11 on the Global 500
No. 12 on Most Powerful Women
No. 24 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Bank of America (bac)

No. 24 on the Fortune 500
No. 60 on the Global 500
No. 49 on Most Powerful Women
No. 3 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Cisco Systems (csco)

No. 62 on the Fortune 500
No. 212 on the Global 500
No. 48 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 43 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Johnson & Johnson (jnj)

No. 37 on the Fortune 500
No. 100 on the Global 500
No. 37 on Most Powerful Women
No. 20 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Microsoft (msft)

No. 30 on the Fortune 500
No. 71 on the Global 500
No. 20 on Most Powerful Women
No. 39 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

PayPal Holdings (pypl)

No. 222 on the Fortune 500
No. 16 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 27 on the Future 50
No. 48 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Progressive (pgr)

No. 112 on the Fortune 500
No. 437 on the Global 500
No. 13 on Most Powerful Women
No. 78 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 1 on Businessperson of the Year

Salesforce (crm)

No. 285 on the Fortune 500
No. 1 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 10 on the Future 50
No. 27 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Walmart (wmt)

No. 1 on the Fortune 500
No. 1 on the Global 500
No. 14 on Most Powerful Women
No. 16 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 4 list appearances

Abbott Laboratories (abt)

No. 111 on the Fortune 500
No. 433 on the Global 500
No. 54 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

AbbVie (abbv)

No. 110 on the Fortune 500
No. 422 on the Global 500
No. 97 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Accenture (acn)

No. 316 on the Global 500
No. 32 on Most Powerful Women
No. 60 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Adidas (addyy)

No. 480 on the Global 500
No. 5 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 47 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Aetna

No. 49 on the Fortune 500
No. 154 on the Global 500
No. 15 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies

Alibaba Group Holdings (baba)

No. 300 on the Global 500
No. 14 on the Future 50
No. 5 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Allstate (all)

No. 79 on the Fortune 500
No. 293 on the Global 500
No. 41 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

American Express (axp)

No. 86 on the Fortune 500
No. 327 on the Global 500
No. 23 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

AT&T (t)

No. 9 on the Fortune 500
No. 20 on the Global 500
No. 100 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Boeing (ba)

No. 27 on the Fortune 500
No. 64 on the Global 500
No. 23 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies

Capital One Financial (cof)

No. 101 on the Fortune 500
No. 391 on the Global 500
No. 17 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Comcast (cmcsa)

No. 33 on the Fortune 500
No. 80 on the Global 500
No. 48 on Most Powerful Women
No. 68 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

Delta Air Lines (dal)

No. 75 on the Fortune 500
No. 266 on the Global 500
No. 98 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

FedEx (fdx)

No. 50 on the Fortune 500
No. 155 on the Global 500
No. 94 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

General Dynamics (gd)

No. 99 on the Fortune 500
No. 383 on the Global 500
No. 8 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies

General Motors (gm)

No. 10 on the Fortune 500
No. 21 on the Global 500
No. 2 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies

Goldman Sachs Group (gs)

No. 70 on the Fortune 500
No. 259 on the Global 500
No. 89 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (hlt)

No. 324 on the Fortune 500
No. 33 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 46 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Home Depot (hd)

No. 23 on the Fortune 500
No. 57 on the Global 500
No. 16 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies

Humana (hum)

No. 56 on the Fortune 500
No. 183 on the Global 500
No. 22 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

IBM (ibm)

No. 34 on the Fortune 500
No. 92 on the Global 500
No. 4 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies

Intel (intc)

No. 46 on the Fortune 500
No. 146 on the Global 500
No. 15 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Kohl’s (kss)

No. 157 on the Fortune 500
No. 21 on the Most Powerful Women
No. 4 on Businessperson of the Year
World’s Most Admired Companies

Kroger (kr)

No. 17 on the Fortune 500
No. 39 on the Global 500
No. 6 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Lockheed Martin (lmt)

No. 59 on the Fortune 500
No. 200 on the Global 500
No. 1 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies

Merck (mrk)

No. 78 on the Fortune 500
No. 276 on the Global 500
No. 2 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Netflix (nflx)

No. 261 on the Fortune 500
No. 19 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 8 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

Northrop Grumman

No. 118 on the Fortune 500
No. 461 on the Global 500
No. 22 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies

Occidental Petroleum (oxy)

No. 220 on the Fortune 500
No. 28 on Most Powerful Women
No. 19 on Businessperson of the Year
World’s Most Admired Companies

Oracle (orcl)

No. 82 on the Fortune 500
No. 302 on the Global 500
No. 7 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies

PepsiCo (pep)

No. 45 on the Fortune 500
No. 144 on the Global 500
No. 57 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Procter & Gamble (pg)

No. 42 on the Fortune 500
No. 135 on the Global 500
No. 44 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies

Prudential Financial (pru)

No. 52 on the Fortune 500
No. 160 on the Global 500
No. 34 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Publix Super Markets

No. 88 on the Fortune 500
No. 334 on the Global 500
No. 47 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

SAP (sap)

No. 446 on the Global 500
No. 43 on Most Powerful Women
No. 28 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Siemens (siegy)

No. 66 on the Global 500
No. 31 on Most Powerful Women
No. 49 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Stryker (sky)

No. 240 on the Fortune 500
No. 16 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 25 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Tyson Foods (tsn)

No. 80 on the Fortune 500
No. 297 on the Global 500
No. 44 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Ulta Beauty (ulta)

No. 471 on the Fortune 500
No. 45 on Most Powerful Women
No. 100 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 9 on Businessperson of the Year

USAA

No. 100 on the Fortune 500
No. 390 on the Global 500
No. 19 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Wells Fargo (wfc)

No. 26 on the Fortune 500
No. 62 on the Global 500
No. 35 on Most Powerful Women
World’s Most Admired Companies

