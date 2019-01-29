Kraft Heinz's Devour Takes Food Porn Ad to an Actual Porn Site

“Food porn” just got a little more literal.

Kraft Heinz Co.’s Devour frozen food brand has already got people talking about its upcoming Super Bowl spot that follows a couple dealing with a “frozen food porn addiction.” The brand reportedly had to make a 30-second censored version to air during the game, because you can’t say the word “porn” in a Super Bowl ad.

But that didn’t stop the brand from going all in on the porn theme. In addition to launching an uncensored, 60-second cut of the ad and a food porn hotline, Devour took its ads to an actual porn site Monday.

Appearing in a one-day activation, Devour ran ads on Pornhub on Monday. The ads read, “see hot food porn now” with the Pornhub logo edited to depict a fork running through it. The company told The Wall Street Journal that the activation is “part of a humorous juxtaposition to highlight the concept of food porn that began with the release of the uncensored 60-second Big Game ad.”

While many companies have moved away from the raunchy themes present in Super Bowl ads of years past, Devour is seemingly leaning in. The brand noted that food porn is “a cultural phenomenon,” drawing over 185 million posts on Instagram to date.