Term Sheet -- Monday, January 28

Here’s something to think about: In 2018, all female founders combined received $10 billion less in funding than e-cigarette company Juul took in by itself.

That’s the lead of my colleague Emma Hinchliffe’s report on the state of female founder funding. She reports that U.S. women entrepreneurs raised $2.88 billion last year split across 482 teams, according to data from PitchBook and All Raise. That’s 2.2% of the $130 billion total in venture capital money invested over the year—the exact same percentage that Fortune reported for 2017.

However, she notes, from a pure dollar perspective, 2018 did represent a step forward. As a whole, companies led by a single female founder or an all-female team of founders raised nearly $1 billion more in 2018 than in 2017 ($2.88 billion vs. $1.9 billion). Yet the percentage of the total VC pie given to female founders did not budge.

One possible explanation is the increased frequency of so-called mega-rounds, which nearly always go to male founders and continue to grow the size of the VC pool. Take SoftBank and its $100 billion Vision Fund — of the Japanese firm’s top 25 investments as measured by PitchBook, only two went to a company with a female co-founder (both to Grab, co-founded by Tan Hooi Ling and not included in this data as a non-U.S. company).

A few more interesting insights from Emma’s reporting:

• All-male teams got 76%, or $109.36 billion, of the total $130 billion invested in 2018. Companies with at least one female founder received $15.76 billion, or 12%, of last year’s venture capital (a number that includes the 2.2% that went to companies with exclusively female founders).

• The 10 biggest deals of 2018 all went to companies founded by men. The largest venture capital raise last year for a female-led startup went to Minted, the social commerce company co-founded by Mariam Naficy and Melissa Kim.

• The highest-valued female-founded companies of the year, PitchBook reports, were Pat McGrath Labs, Humacyte, and Rent the Runway.

• New Enterprise Associates closed the most deals with female founders.

• In 2018, Silicon Valley added 36 women as investment partners at venture capital firms—the most ever in a single year.

FROM THE WORLD OF IPOs….

• ‘A stampede for shares:’ There’s been increased interest in private trades of some of the world’s biggest unicorn companies ahead of their IPOs. Hedge funds, wealthy individuals and family offices—as well as some large institutions—are lining up to buy shares that VC firms, company employees and others are trying to cash out of, according to the WSJ. At least $80 million worth of shares of ride-hailing giant Uber, which plans to go public this year, changed hands in recent months.

• Where’s Logan Green? Lyft CEO Logan Green has a problem: Lyft seems … too nice. And it begs the question — Can a ‘nice’ company take on the ruthless competitor that is Uber as the two companies race to go public? “While Lyft has racked up more than one billion rides and become a strong No. 2 to Uber in the United States and Canada, it has not shaken off its cuddly image,” reads a New York Times article. Logan, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight, must prove that he’s assertive, aggressive, and ready to take on the 800-pound gorilla.