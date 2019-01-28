Former Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz said on Sunday that he’s considering running for president in 2020 as an independent, a move that many Democrats are concerned about because they think it could lead to President Donald Trump’s reelection.

This morning, another unexpected contender threw its hat in the ring: Pop-Tarts. The toaster pastry (or more likely a human assistant) tweeted that it too is considering a presidential run in 2020 and asked for followers to retweet the message if they supported the endeavor.

As it turns out, there’s a decent amount of support. The original tweet has currently received over 11,000 retweets and 15,000 likes. Pop-Tarts also may have found a running mate. Hostess Snacks chimed in and offered to be vice president.

Only if we are your VP 😉 — Hostess Snacks (@Hostess_Snacks) January 28, 2019

It won’t be smooth sailing for the duo. Beyond the already-announced human competition, it looks like Steak-Umm is also considering a run, and it’s considering Pop-Tart’s announcement a declaration of war.

we announced our running last april this is a declaration of war — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) January 28, 2019

And if we decide to change things up and have a king instead of a president, Burger King is on it.

you said it not us — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 28, 2019

Currently, five Democrats have announced plans to run for president in 2020: former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julian Castro, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kristin Gillibrand, and California Sen. Kamala Harris. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend., IN. Mayor Pete Buttigieg have both formed exploratory committees.