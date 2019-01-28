Peaches, Nectarines, and Plums Recalled From Major Supermarkets Nationwide

A produce wholesaler has recalled thousands of crates of fresh peaches, nectarines, and plums sold at ALDI, Costco, Walmart, Market Basket, and other supermarkets due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The contamination was found during a routine sampling at the packing house, leading Jac. Vandenberg of Yonkers, NY to recall 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines, and 365 cartons of plums.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the contaminated fruit, said the FDA, but customers are encouraged to return the fruit for a full refund if it was purchased at any of the following locations:

Nectarines, peaches, or plums from ALDI in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, or Virginia

Nectarines from Costco in California

Nectarines or peaches from Fairway Market in New York

Peaches from Hannaford in Maine

Nectarines or peaches from Market Basket in Massachusetts

Nectarines from Walmart in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, or West Virginia

Peaches from Walmart in Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia

The peaches and nectarines were sold as a bulk retail produce item from Chile with a PLU sticker number 4044, 3035, or 4378. The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI were packaged in a two-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN number 7804650090281, 7804650090298, or 7804650090304. At Costco, the nectarines were packaged in a four-pound plastic container with the brand Rio Duero, EAN number 7804650090212.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in those infected. The bacteria can be fatal, however, to those with weakened immune systems, and it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.