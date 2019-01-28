Female Founders 2018, Shutdown Childcare, Gym Makeup: Broadsheet January 28

• Funding fundamentals. It’s that time again—the moment when we look back at the past 12 months, and ask: Is this the year venture capital woke up to the potential of female founders?

To answer that question, Emma worked with PitchBook, a data company that tracks the investing world, and All Raise, a group supporting women in venture capital and startups, to crunch the 2018 fundraising numbers. Here’s what she learned:

The short answer to our question, it seems, is no. Big picture, progress has stalled. Women-led companies in the U.S. got just 2.2% of all VC funding in 2018. That’s the exact stat Fortune calculated for 2017—and indeed, it’s down a hair from the 2.5% PitchBook reported more recently for that year after re-categorizing some 2017 deals.

That said, the overall funding pie grew in 2018—meaning that, while the share of money going to female founders held fast, the actual amount of money they raised spiked: $2.9 billion vs. $1.9 billion in 2017. A big part of that phenomenon, notes Emma, is the rise of so-called “mega rounds” led by firms like Soft Bank, which have injected more money into the system and gone almost exclusively to male-led companies. (One exception to this rule is Grab, the Singapore-based ride-hailing company co-founded by Tan Hooi Ling.)

For a clearer look at that disparity, consider the biggest deals of 2018—the 10 top all went to companies founded by men. The largest venture capital raise last year for a female-led startup went to Minted, the social commerce company co-founded by Mariam Naficy and Melissa Kim. In a December 2018 Series E round, the company raised $208 million from investors. Meanwhile, the 10th-biggest raise of the year for male-led company was $865 million (Katerra’s Series D). “With every gain we get,” Eva Ho, GP at Fika Ventures and leader of All Raise’s data team, tells Emma, “There’s a counter-gain, with an all-male firm being founded or an all-male company getting a super-sized round.”

Finally, one more bright spot: Silicon Valley added 36 women as investment partners at venture capital firms in 2018—the most ever in a single year.

Ultimately, 2018 was more of the “one step forward, one step back” we’ve all become accustomed to—not just for women founders, but for all women striving for equality in the world of business. That could be considered depressing, but I choose to see it as motivating. Last year, thanks to All Raise and others, the paucity of funding that goes to female founders (and the small numbers of female investors making those calls) got a level of attention it’s never before received. 2019 is the year to turn that focus into results.

Yes, many in the VC world are still sleeping on the power of women-led companies—so let’s set the alarm.

Fortune