Celebrate Valentine's Day with a Jar of Heinz 'Ketchup Caviar'

Elegance is a must when planning the perfect Valentine’s Day dinner. Heinz is two steps ahead of you: This year you can top your burger with delectable ‘Ketchup Caviar’.

In honor of its 150th anniversary, the Kraft Heinz (khc) brand is giving away just 150 jars of ‘Ketchup Caviar’ via Twitter this week, and people are very excited about the prospect of adding little pearls of the condiment on their burgers.

America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wants some, too:

Me: Success has not changed me

Also me: @HeinzKetchup_US SEND ME WHATEVER THIS IS, PLEASE, I'M STAGE'S LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA https://t.co/E7LkKFgIYx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 24, 2019

The 1.8 oz jar of Heinz Ketchup Caviar is valued at $5. Just think of how fancy you’d feel pulling out a jar for your romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

In related news, this year Kraft Heinz is airing two ads during the Super Bowl for the first time: One will feature Mr. Peanut and the Planters nut brand, and the other featuring the new frozen food brand Devour.