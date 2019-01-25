Celebrate Valentine's Day with a Jar of Heinz 'Ketchup Caviar'

Elegance is a must when planning the perfect Valentine’s Day dinner. Heinz is two steps ahead of you: This year you can top your burger with delectable ‘Ketchup Caviar’.
In honor of its 150th anniversary, the Kraft Heinz (khc) brand is giving away just 150 jars of ‘Ketchup Caviar’ via Twitter this week, and people are very excited about the prospect of adding little pearls of the condiment on their burgers.
“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wants some, too:
The 1.8 oz jar of Heinz Ketchup Caviar is valued at $5. Just think of how fancy you’d feel pulling out a jar for your romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.
In related news, this year Kraft Heinz is airing two ads during the Super Bowl for the first time: One will feature Mr. Peanut and the Planters nut brand, and the other featuring the new frozen food brand Devour.