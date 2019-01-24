‘I Just Ate My Salad.’ Inside the Dinner Where Mark Zuckerberg Served Jack Dorsey a Goat He Shot With a Stun Gun

For those who’ve wondered what tech billionaires do when they hang together on weekends, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has an anecdote for you.
In a Rolling Stone interview that was published Wednesday, Dorsey said that his most memorable encounters with Mark Zuckerberg occurred during the “year when he was only eating what he was killing. He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat.”
Dorsey, however, didn’t partake in eating the Facebook CEO’s bounty, perhaps due to the fact that, “It was cold. That was memorable. I don’t know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad.”
This dinner menu won’t come as a surprise to anyone who remembers Zuckerberg’s headline-making personal challenge he announced to his 847 friends on his personal Facebook page. In an effort to be more grateful for what he had, Zuckerberg explained in his private post that he’d decided to do so by:
Dorsey said that the goat wasn’t killed in front of him. Rather Zuckerberg killed it with a “laser gun” or “I don’t know, a stun gun. They stun it, and then he knifed it. Then they send it to a butcher.”
While there has never been any reporting on a stun gun, Silicon Valley chef named Jesse Cool, who lived eight doors down from Zuckerberg and helped guide him on his backyard-to-table endeavor, told Fortune at the time,“He cut the throat of the goat with a knife, which is the most kind way to do it.”
Unsurprisingly, Dorsey’s proclamations about cold goat and stun guns has been making its rounds on social media.
The Rolling Stone interview, also featured more news-related discussions, including Dorsey’s recent meditation retreat in war-torn Myanmar and the proliferation white nationalism on Twitter.