Hilton And Netflix Partnering For In-Room Personalized Streaming

Many hotel chains offer Netflix[/f500link], but at Hilton guests can soon log into their own [f500link]Netflix accounts to have more control over streaming, the companies announced Thursday.

Initially, the personalized streaming will be available in Hilton’s “Connected Rooms,” a mobile-centric hotel room the chain introduced last December. The rooms allow guests to control lighting and temperature, according to TechCrunch.

Hilton has made other tech changes, such as allowing guests to access their rooms using their smartphones as room keys, USA Today reported.

“We know our guests want to feel connected while traveling, just as they do at home, so we’re giving them seamless access to their favorite Netflix shows, films, and specials while on the road,” said Hilton’s Noelle Eder, executive vice president and chief information and digital officer.

Guests staying in the “Connected Rooms” will be able to log into their Netflix accounts using Hilton’s Honors mobile app, or using the TV remote’s “Netflix” button.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ended its third quarter in 2018 with a net income of $164 million.