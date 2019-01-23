Trump's Disapproval Rating Has Hit an All-Time Low, According to New Poll

President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has hit an all-time high in a new Politco/Morning Consult Poll.

The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 57% of American voters now disapprove of the job Trump is doing. Just as troubling for Trump, 49% of voters now blame him for the partial government shutdown, compared to just 35% of Congressional Democrats, according to Politico. Congressional Republicans seem to be keeping out of the fray and only 4% of voters blame them.

Trump and the Democrats are fighting a political battle over border security that has sent the government shutdown into its second month. Trump has said that he won’t sign any spending bill that doesn’t include his request for $5.7 billion for a border wall and Democrats have said that they don’t want to include it in any bill. Neither side seems close to relenting.

According to the Politico/Morning Consult Poll, which was conducted with nearly 2,000 registered voters, 43% of voters support the construction of a wall, while 49% oppose the idea. If building the wall was the only way to reopen the government, just 7% would recommend putting the funding up to construct it, according to the poll.

The data is clearly bad news for Trump, who has for years said that the U.S. needs a wall to protect its border. But it wasn’t the only troubling data.

According to Politico, 57% of respondents believe Russia “has compromising information” on the President, nearly doubling the 31% of respondents who said it’s unlikely.