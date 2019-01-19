As the U.S. government shutdown enters its 29th day, President Donald Trump is expected to give a speech to announce a deal for Democrats that would give a three-year extension to protect children of migrants who enter the U.S. illegally in exchange for $5.7 billion in funds he is seeking for a border wall, according to officials familiar with the proposal.

Trump tweeted out a video on Friday detailing his emphasis on the humanitarian crisis at the southern border stating “let’s get to work and let’s make a deal.”

He later tweeted, “I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown.”

The White House will broadcast Trump’s speech live today beginning at 4 p.m. ET on its website. Most cable news networks will also air Trump’s announcement live.