At Least 66 Dead in Pemex Pipeline Explosion in Hidalgo
Firefighters work to control the fire after an explosion in a pipeline belonging to Mexican oil company PEMEX on January 18, 2019 in Tlahuelilpan, Mexico. In a statement PEMEX announced that the explosion was caused by the illegal manipulation of the pipeline, minutes before the accident, some videos were shot where people could be seen filling drums, even car fuel tanks.
Hector Vivas Getty Images
By Bloomberg
9:12 AM EST

At least 66 people were killed and another 78 were injured when a Pemex pipeline in Hidalgo exploded at the site of an illegal tap, said Omar Fayad, governor of the Mexican state.

Petroleos Mexicanos said its specialists were working in coordination with local authorities to deal with the fire caused by an illegal tap on its pipeline in Tlahuelilpan. The state-owned oil company said it deployed 11 ambulances, 13 emergency medics and two specialists to assist.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed to crack down on fuel theft. His plan, which involves increasing surveillance along pipelines and more shipments via tanker trucks, led to gas shortages at filling stations across central Mexico. A presidential spokesman, Jesus Ramirez, said in an interview yesterday most pipelines had been reopened and would only be closed when illegal taps were detected.

Before the blast, residents had gathered around the pipeline to collect fuel from the spill, newspaper Milenio reported.

