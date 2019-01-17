Amazon Prime has reached an important milestone in the United States, according to a new study.

The subscription service has surpassed the 100-million-subscriber mark and now has 101 million subscribers in the U.S., researcher Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) said in a study. Amazon reached the milestone at the end of 2018. The company had a little more than 90 million U.S. subscribers at the end of 2017.

Amazon has been extremely secretive about its Prime figures, but CEO Jeff Bezos revealed in a shareholder letter in April that Prime had 100 million subscribers globally at the time. Bezos didn’t break out figures by region, so it wasn’t clear how many U.S.-based subscribers Amazon had at the time.

CIRP’s study, which it’s been conducting since 2014, also delves into how much the average Amazon customer spends each year on the company’s marketplace. At the end of 2018, Amazon Prime members averaged $1,400 in spending, according to CIRP. That was more than double the $600 non-Prime members spend.

Amazon Prime costs $119 per year or $13 per month. That includes free two-day shipping and reduced rates on overnight shipping, as well as access to a variety of digital content through Amazon’s Prime Video, Prime Music, and audiobooks in Audible.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the CIRP study.