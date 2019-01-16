Term Sheet -- Wednesday, January 16

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Big news out of Snap: The company’s Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone has suddenly resigned after only eight months on the job. Previously, Stone spent 20 years as an executive at Amazon. Stone is also leaving behind a hefty share of his $20 million sign-on bonus, according to the WSJ.

Note that Stone came in to replace outgoing CFO Drew Vollero, who was there for less than three years. It’s not exactly a good look for a company to cycle through two CFOs in a matter of 12 months.

CEO Evan Spiegel informed employees that Stone is not leaving due to any “disagreement with us on any matter relating to our accounting, strategy, management, operations, policies, regulatory matters, or practices (financial or otherwise).”

As I’ve written before, somehow, this company has perfected the “nothing to see here” narrative in the media about its high-level executive departures. And there have been many. As Cheddar’s Alex Heath noted yesterday: Since its 2017 IPO, Snap has lost its chief strategy officer, VP of product, SVP of engineering, two chief financial officers, general counsel, three VPs of hardware, chief security officer, VP of content, VP of sales, VP of marketing, VP of communications, head of investor relations, and HR chief. Business Insider counted 20 senior executives who have abandoned Snap in less than two years. I mean, come on.

Stone’s surprise exit comes at a time when the company’s financial reality is also not very bright — Snap’s stock is plunging following an unpopular redesign, declining daily usage, an inability to turn a profit, and subpoenas from the DOJ and SEC.

Not sure what Spiegel is thinking right about now, but the revolving door at his embattled company has sped up to an alarming rate. As Brent Thill, an analyst at Jefferies who follows Snap, told the Journal: “Snap has an opportunity to pull out of a tailspin that it’s in, but the CEO has to act quickly.” Let’s watch and see.

HIGH ON BILLIONS: With the help of Big Beer and Big Pharma, Brendan Kennedy’s Canadian cannabis company Tilray has unexpectedly become America’s gateway to the legal marijuana industry. Kennedy doesn’t smoke pot, but his cannabis business has made him a billionaire—and the face of legal weed’s future.

An excerpt from my colleague Jen Wieczner’s excellent feature:

The Tilray brand didn’t really gain recognition in America until July 19, when it became the first cannabis company to have its IPO on a U.S. stock exchange. The offering raised $153 million, with shares priced at $17 apiece. At the stock’s peak in September, it had risen 1,159% in just two months.

Though the debut turned Tilray into a market darling, up until then it had been treated by much of Wall Street as a sort of redheaded stepchild. Kennedy was in a rental car garage in San Diego in mid-April on his wife’s birthday trip when he got the surprise phone call from the first bank that had agreed to underwrite Tilray’s IPO—letting him know they were backing out. (He won’t say which bank.) “I had to get out of my car because I was screaming so loudly, I didn’t want to scare my children,” he recalls. A second bank later had the same change of heart: Its board had nixed the deal for “reputational reasons.” When Cowen and Canada’s BMO eventually took it public, Tilray had to pay up for the privilege. To obtain the directors and officers liability insurance required of all public companies, Tilray had to pay five times as much as the typical rate for less than half the coverage, according to CFO Mark Castaneda.

In fact, while Tilray’s business may be perceived as involving a taboo or a vice, there’s no legal reason for banks or investors to be squeamish about working with it, according to John F. Walsh, the former U.S. attorney for Colorado who is now a partner at ­WilmerHale. “Under U.S. law, if there is essentially drug activity going on in another country that is entirely legal in that other country, it is not a U.S. federal narcotics crime,” Walsh says. Importantly for investors, he adds, that means Americans who finance such a “foreign legal marijuana business” would not be violating U.S. anti–money laundering laws: “It is pretty clear-cut.”

Read the full feature here.

