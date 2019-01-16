Former New Jersey Governor and advisor to Donald Trump Chris Christie has written a memoir. And it holds no punches in its evaluation of the people the President is surrounding himself with.

In an excerpt obtained by Axios from Let Me Finish, Christie specifically cites the President’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner. He mentioned a time in which former White House chief of staff Steve Bannon called Kushner “the kid” and said that he had been “taking an ax” to Christie behind his back with Trump.

“In Bannon-speak, the KID is only one person,” Christie wrote, according to Axios. “Not Donald Jr. Not younger son Eric. Not Ivanka or Tiffany. The kid is Jared Kushner, the husband of Ivanka Trump and the son of the real estate developer Charles Kushner, a man I once sent to prison.”

But he was far from done. In the excerpt, Christie said that the Trump administration has “selfish individuals” who attempted to derail his “very best efforts.” He added that the President is surrounded by “toxic forces” that have rendered the presidency “far less effective than it would otherwise have been.”

Ultimately, Christie saddled the blame with Trump, who he said “trusts people he shouldn’t.” Christie didn’t say who would be least-trustworthy in the people surrounding the President, but suggested that even those “closest” to Trump are untrustworthy.

Christie’s memoir will be published by Hachette Books on January 29.