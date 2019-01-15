Term Sheet -- Tuesday, January 15

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

While we’re all obsessing over Bitcoin’s price fluctuations, blockchain technology keeps advancing in its shadows. At least that’s what the CEO of newly-launched cryptocurrency venture Bakkt thinks.

On Monday, Bakkt, which was launched by the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, announced the acquisition of assets owned by Rosenthal Collins Group, a century-old futures commissions merchant. As an FCM, Rosenthal Collins specializes in managing commodities accounts for investors and institutions by moving money, handling collateral, and steering trades through bank-owned clearinghouses with minimal risk of default.

In an exclusive interview with Bakkt CEO Kelly Loeffler, my colleague Shawn Tully explains that Bakkt will use its expertise to focus on streamlining payments between customers and merchants. “It’s not so institutions can trade,” says Loeffler. “The acquisition will aid our consumer business as we build Bakkt.”

The consumer business she’s talking about is the very essence of Bakkt’s mission — to transform the retail payments system where merchants pay steep fees for every dollar you and I pay at the checkout counter.

“At first, it will be available for use in apps,” says Loeffler, noting that Bakkt is partnering with Starbucks to build the template. “Think about today’s Starbucks app. You can pre-fund a prepaid or stored value card with a digital app. The first use case is to pre-fund the cards, with Bitcoin. The goal is to give consumers the choice between purchasing with digital or fiat currency.”

Bakkt has deep ties to Wall Street’s institutional investing titans and it’s pitching itself as the venture with an inside track at bringing Bitcoin mutual funds and ETFs to America’s 401(k)s. Two weeks ago, it raised a whopping $182.5 million in venture funding from investors including Boston Consulting Group, CMT Digital, Eagle Seven, Galaxy Digital, Goldfinch Partners, Alan Howard, Horizons Ventures, Intercontinental Exchange, M12, Pantera Capital, PayU, and Protocol Ventures.

However, Bakkt recently announced that it would delay the launch of its institutional trading platform until January 24. The timing of the launch is based on regulatory review, and the government is now partially shut down, including the regulatory agencies. “The government shutdown is delaying the process,” Loeffler says.

…SPEAKING OF CRYPTO: Fortune’s Ledger team shared their 2019 predictions for the very unpredictable world of crypto. (I’m certainly not brave enough to do that, so bless their hearts.)

• Tether loses traction. For years questions have swirled about the solvency of Tether, historically one of the most popular stablecoin projects. Expect rival stablecoins from the likes of Circle, Coinbase, Gemini, and others to eat away at the monopoly Tether once enjoyed.

• Facebook mints WhatsApp coin. Facebook has been interested in payments at least since it poached David Marcus from PayPal in 2014. Recent chatter suggests it is gearing up to release a WhatsApp-based remittances product in India.

• Regulators slap a big kahuna. The SEC will take swings at bigger targets this year. Perhaps it will deem XRP, the world’s second-most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, to be an unregistered security, in which case it will surely whack Ripple, the coin’s purveyor, with fines.

• Bitcoin ETF wins approval. As the industry matures, conditions are ripening for a Bitcoin-based exchange traded fund, or ETF. Cooler heads are prevailing among retail investors, post-bubble. Bakkt is preparing for the debut of a physically settled Bitcoin futures market, improving liquidity.

• The hangover will last. Cryptocurrency prices will not reclaim their 2017 highs anytime soon. Global geopolitical tensions, volatile equity markets, and talk of a looming economic recession dampen the investment prospects for such a risky asset class, at least in the near-term.

AND ONE MORE THING: Imagine this: You’re one of the richest people in the world with a net worth of more than $70 billion. In the course of three years, 98% of your wealth evaporates (!) Do you throw in the towel or double down on the thing you were already doing when everything went to hell?

If you’re me, you wipe your face, throw in the towel, stop investing, and consider a new career as a dolphin trainer. Of course, if you’re Masayoshi Son, you dive deeper and double down with unparalleled conviction.

“Most human beings who’ve had the kinds of experiences he’s had become tentative,” Michael Ronen, who has worked with Son for 20 years, told Fast Company. “You’ve never seen someone so fearless.”

