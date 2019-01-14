Just 2% of Voters Say Trump’s Oval Office Address Changed Their Mind, Poll Says

Just 2% of American voters said Trump’s Oval Office address changed their mind about the need for a new border wall with Mexico, according to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted Jan. 9 to 13. And 49% of voters said the speech was “mostly misleading,” compared to 32% who said it was “mostly accurate.”

The poll found 63% to 30% support in favor of a Democratic proposal to fund the parts of the federal government currently shutdown except those related to border security, while 63% to 32% opposing shutting down the government at all over funding for Trump’s desired wall.

Researchers say a majority of every demographic—party, gender, education, age, and race—support the Democratic proposal save one: Republicans, who oppose it by a slim majority of 52% to 39%.

Quinnipiac also found voters opposed funding the wall in nearly every way: not a good use of taxpayer dollars (59% to 40%), not making the U.S. safer (55% to 43%), not necessary for border protection (59% to 40%), and against American values (52% to 41%).

American voters also opposed Trump’s proposed use of emergency powers to begin wall construction by 65% to 32%.

While many measures show a strong Democratic/Republican voter split, such as whom they trust more on border security (Democrats trust congressional Democrats 91%, while Republicans support Trump 90%), there are also broad bipartisan and independent consensuses. Asked whether immigration is good or bad for the country, 73% of voters said “good,” including 57% of Republicans.

Nearly two-thirds of people in every demographic category believe there’s a humanitarian crisis along the Mexican border, as well.

The poll, released Jan. 14, was conducted from Jan. 9 to 13 among 1,209 voters, and has a margin of error plus or minus of 3.3%.