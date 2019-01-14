Ocasio-Cortez Takes a Swipe at Trump’s Claims of Personal Wealth

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked President Donald Trump’s business ventures in a Monday tweet, saying he’s probably hiding his taxes because he’s less successful than he claims.

“I’d say we’d be taxing 70% of Trump’s income, but he probably hasn’t made more than $10 million in years—and that’s the real reason he’s hiding his taxes,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, referencing the hiked tax rate she’s suggested implementing on the extremely wealthy.

The young Democrat’s comments came in response to Trump brushing off her accusations that he’s a racist.

In a 60 Minutes interview earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez said there’s “no question” Trump is a racist. The president responded with a blasé “Who cares?” when asked about the accusation.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter shortly thereafter, saying his dismissal means “We got under his skin.”

Even if it didn’t, Oscasio-Cortez’s ensuing comment about Trump’s income could strike a nerve: Trump has long claimed to be a self-made billionaire, although a landmark New York Times report in October claimed $413 million of his empire was from his father.