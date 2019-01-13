Americans Blame GOP and Trump for Government Shutdown, Poll Says

Americans hold President Donald Trump and the GOP responsible for the ongoing government shutdown, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

The shutdown is now the longest in the country’s history. Democrats overwhelmingly blame Republicans: 85% of Democrats lay blame at Congressional Republicans and Trump. But when you take a look at Republicans’ view, the numbers aren’t as extreme; only 68% of Republicans blame Democrats for the shutdown, by comparison.

Fifteen percent of Republicans blame their fellow Republicans for the government’s standstill, and another 15% of Republicans blame both parties equally.

In total, 53% of poll respondents blame the Republican side for the shutdown.

The same poll, however, showed increased support for Trump on one issue: a wall at the U.S.-Mexican border. Forty-two percent of survey respondents support Trump on his proposed wall—a key issue holding up the government from reaching a spending deal—and that number surpasses a previous high of 37% support in 2017. Sixty-six percent of respondents, however, oppose Trump using emergency powers to get a border wall built—something he has floated during the shutdown.

More Americans—54%—still say they oppose a border wall. The poll surveyed Americans by landline and cell phone from Jan. 8 to 11.