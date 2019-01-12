Costco's 27-Pound Mac And Cheese 'Storage Bucket' With 20-Year Shelf Life Sells Out

The warehouse giant Costco got a lot of attention this week after debuting their Chef’s Banquet Macaroni & Cheese Storage Bucket, a 27-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese with 20 years of shelf life.

The tub of elbow pasta and cheddar cheese sauce has 180 servings all for $89.99, that’s about 50 cents per serving, reported Geek.com—Perfect for a hungry college student or doomsday prepper

According to Costco, the pasta and cheese are in separate bulk pouches with oxygen absorbers to protect quality and intact long shelf life. The bucket transports and stacks easily.

The product has already sold out. However, Costco is already on the move to make more.

Although the product only has three reviews on the company’s website, they all recommend the product. One customer writing: “Very pleasantly surprised. I have made it a couple of different ways. You can’t mess it up. Have purchased it again, and will continue to use it.”

While you’re waiting for the mac and cheese restock, Costco 7-pound tub of Nutella spread is in stock for $21.99.