'Choose Your Own Adventure' is Suing Netflix Over 'Bandersnatch'

If you thought Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was a lot like those Choose Your Own Adventure Books we read as kids, you’re not alone.

Chooseco LLC, which owns the rights to the Choose Your Own Adventure series of books is suing Netflix over Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, because the program “infringes on trademarks,” Variety reports. The publisher is seeking at least $25 million in damages.

Netflix was allegedly in negotiations with Chooseco to get the rights to the book series, rights that it did not acquire.

In the show, one of the characters even goes as far as to say it’s “It’s a Choose Your Own Adventure Book.”

And Chooseco isn’t the only one that could potentially sue Netflix over the program. 20th Century Fox is the owner of the movie rights to the series of books and also did not consent to the show.

In addition to Bandersnatch, Netflix also recently released a new original film, “BirdBox.” That film set a record for the streaming service, with more than 45 million accounts watching the film during its first week of availability.