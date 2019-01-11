Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme Stepping Down for Health Reasons

The chief executive officer and chairman of consulting and outsourcing giant Accenture, Pierre Nanterme, is stepping down due to health reasons, the company announced in a statement released on Friday. Nanterme was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. He took the helm at Accenture in 2011.

David Rowland, the company’s chief financial officer, will serve as interim CEO and a director on the corporate board after Nanterme transitions to an advisory role in which he will still be able to offer his advice to Rowland. And in turn, Rowland, who has been CFO since 2013, will be replaced by the head of Accenture’s finance operations, KC McClure. (acn) Accenture says these changes do not impact the company’s business outlook for either the second quarter or the full fiscal year of 2019.

Julie Sweet, the chief executive of Accenture for North America, recently spoke with Fortune about how the professional services firm cultivates an environment of inclusion and focuses on workplace culture. “What we are learning is that, as important as the numbers are around diversity—and for many companies, that’s the first step—if you don’t focus on what’s happening every day, what it feels like to come to work, then you won’t achieve your goals,” Sweet explained.