Term Sheet -- Thursday, January 10

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Let’s try to untangle the messy web of e-scooter deals. If you’re getting confused as to who’s buying, who’s investing, who’s raising, and who’s getting in regulatory trouble, welcome to the club.

Today, Axios reported that Fidelity will lead a $300 million funding round in e-scooter startup, Bird. Well, that’s a head-scratcher given that Fidelity also invested in Lime’s $335 million Series C round in July. (Bird and Lime are fierce rivals.)

You follow? Good, because there’s more. Fidelity led Uber’s $1.2 billion Series D round in 2014 and also led Lyft’s $600 million funding round in June 2018. Uber owns a minority stake in Lime, and there were recent rumors that Uber has held potential acquisition talks with both Bird and Lime.

If that’s not a tangled mess of conflicts of interest, I don’t know what is. As a Recode article explains: “Shareholders typically try to avoid conflicts of interest in their investments, but when it comes to Uber and Lyft it seems like all’s fair.”

And now, it looks like that notion of “all’s fair” is extending into the micro-mobility market as well. Just look around — Accel is an investor in both Bird and Skip. Sequoia is behind Bird, Mobike, and Ninebot. Menlo backed both Jump (acquired by Uber) and Skip. GGV is in Lime and Hellobike. Coatue Management invested in Lime and Ofo.

The reason VCs typically try to avoid doing competitive deals is that it creates perceived (if not actual) confidentiality issues, companies have to worry about how much info to share with investors who are also close with their biggest competitor, and it just simply looks bad.

“It’s very unusual to allow the same parties to invest and get information rights of sworn mortal enemies,” Max Wolff, chief economist at Manhattan Venture Partners, told Reuters in 2016 when some of these investor conflicts began to emerge.

It may have been unusual three years ago, but it’s become pretty common in recent days. To me, Fidelity’s investment in the competing scooter companies presents a blatant conflict of interest on many fronts, but I decided to reach out to several VCs in the industry & ask for their take as well. Here are some things to consider:

— Did Fidelity have the same team/fund invest in both companies or were the decisions made by separate entities under the larger Fidelity umbrella?

— It’s possible Lime took away some of its information rights as a result of Fidelity’s investment in Bird.

— Fidelity may just be a passive investor in Bird with no board seat, so it has less access to and control over the company.

I asked Fidelity the questions above, and they declined to comment saying, “We do not comment on individual companies.” Either way, the larger question remains — why is everyone investing in everything? My theory is that they’re taking a page straight out of Softbank’s playbook — who cares who wins the race if you’ve bet on the entire ecosystem?

NEW FUND ALERT: LearnVest founder Alexa von Tobel plans to raise a $200 million venture fund called Inspired Capital Partners. It’s unclear what types of companies she’ll back through her new venture, but based on her angel investments, it’s likely she’ll focus on financial technology with an emphasis on underserved populations. Read more.