Strangers Might Be Watching Your Ring Videos

If you have a Ring doorbell, you might not be the only one watching the videos from it.

Ring may be storing the video shot from your doorbell in an unencrypted format and then allowing staff to access that video, reports The Intercept.

According to the site, one of the biggest concerns is with a group of Ukrainian researchers that are using the videos to improve the doorbell’s facial recognition tools. The ultimate goal of that group is to turn the doorbells into a private surveillance grid called Neighbors, where doorbell owners might be notified whenever there’s a questionable passerby near their homes. That group has reportedly had access to the videos since 2016.

In the United States, employees are allegedly able to pull up videos from the doorbells at will, with only the email address associated with the doorbell’s account. Employees have then used that access to spy on each other, and see whom other employees have “brought home” for the evening.

Amazon acquired Ring in February of last year. While the details of the deal were not shared, reports suggest Amazon likely paid $1.2 billion for the company as part of an effort to expand its footprint in the connected home space.