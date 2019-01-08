Uber Won't Allow Stock Market Woes to Slow Down Its IPO

The stock markets troubles aren’t enough—yet—to stop Uber’s IPO.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Tuesday, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that his company can go public at nearly any time and in any market condition, so the market’s recent woes aren’t worrying him. He acknowledged, however, that like any startup, Uber would prefer to go public “in a positive, stable market.”

Khosrowshahi’s comments come after the stock market suffered its biggest losses in more than a decade last year. Investors, concerned about the possibility of a recession, trade policies, and political uncertainty, grew increasingly worried about the state of their investments and started a mass selloff. Tech stocks have been hit especially hard, which might give companies in that industry hoping to go public some pause.

Uber has been working on its IPO for quite some time and is believed to be planning on going public in the second half of the year. Details are scant on exactly what we can expect from an Uber IPO, but the ride-hailing company could go public on a $120 billion valuation.

For his part, Khosrowshahi told the Journal that the market’s problems haven’t affected Uber’s business. He added that revenue is “up at healthy rates” and signaled that even if a recession hits, Uber should still be able to prop up its business on increased ride volume.