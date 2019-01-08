Sony’s PlayStation 4 is fast approaching a significant sales milestone. The company, at its pre-Consumer Electronics Show press conference Monday, announced lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4 have hit 91.6 million units worldwide.

That’s a notable jump from July of 2018, when sales reached just more than 82 million and it means the PS4 has already outsold its predecessor with several years of shelf life left. (The PlayStation 3 sold 84 million units before it was discontinued.)

It also means the PS4 could approach the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 2, Sony’s best-selling console. That game system sold more than 155 million units. (The original PlayStation sold 102.5 million.)

Holiday sales were strong for PlayStation. Sony says it sold 5.6 million consoles and 50.7 million PS4 games, led by the company’s Marvel’s Spider-Man game, which sold 9 million copies, and the continuing Fortnite craze. Game sales are particularly significant as console manufacturers make more money from their share of software sales than hardware.

The company also says its PlayStation Network, which charges users a recurring annual fee to access online play and other features, saw strong growth, with total subscribers topping 90 million by the end of November 2018.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our passionate community around the globe, and our partners, for helping us achieve these milestones,” said John Kodera, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “This year, we will bring more enhanced experiences to our fans along with a highly anticipated lineup of games that are only possible on PS4.”