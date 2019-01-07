Netflix Launched a Massive Awards-Season Campaign This Year. At the Golden Globes, It Started to Pay Off

Netflix’s push for recognition in the form of awards season bling appears to be paying off.

At Sunday’s Golden Globes, the streaming giant won big, bringing home five awards.

Netflix received a total of eight TV series nominations and five for films at this year’s Golden Globes, and ended up coming away with three wins in the former and two in the latter. While Netflix was not the winningest network, the accolades are significant, as it tied giant FX on the TV side, and tied for second among film distributors.

Netflix, which spent $13 billion on original content last year, claimed the wins amid a massive campaign to seize trophies this awards season trophies. The network blanketed much of Los Angeles with For Your Consideration billboards and ads.

The streaming service won in a number of significant categories, such as best director—Alfonso Cuarón—and best motion picture for foreign language films for Roma. Its Kominsky Method series snagged top honors for best television series for a musical or comedy and best performance by an actor—Michael Douglas—in a television series for musical or comedy.

The next test will be whether the giant can nab nominations—and wins—at the Academy Awards. Netflix already decided to give Roma a theatrical release before adding it to its streaming service to appease Academy voters who’d expressed uncertainty as to whether it would be eligible for an Oscar nom if it didn’t appear in theaters for an extended period of time first.