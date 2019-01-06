More U.K. Voters Would Choose to Stay in the E.U., New Poll Finds

With the U.K. preparing to leave the European Union on March 29, more Britons now say they want to remain a member nation, according to a new survey published Sunday. People also favored a second referendum to make the decision on their own, Reuters reported.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has struggled to garner support for her deal from lawmakers in parliament, as political leaders on all sides of the issue have expressed opposition to May’s deal.

The survey, which was carried out by the polling firm YouGov found that if a second referendum were held immediately, 46% of people would vote to remain a member of the E.U., while 39% would vote to leave. The rest of voters were either undecided, said they wouldn’t vote, or refused to vote in the poll, according to Reuters. Without taking those voters into account, the poll would split 54-46 in favor of remaining.

During the original referendum in 2016, 52% of people voted to leave, with 48% voting to stay. Northern Ireland and Scotland both voted in favor of remaining member nations of the E.U.

May has insisted against a second referendum, and has outlined three key areas she hopes will help win some support from parliament, including more details about how the deal will be implemented in Northern Ireland; giving members of parliament more influence over Brexit policy moving forward; and further commitments from the E.U., Bloomberg reported.

Members of parliament are expected to vote on the deal on Jan. 15, but if May fails to secure support at that time, she said Brexit with no deal could be an option, as well as a second referendum. The former could be “economically devastating,” according to the Treasury and the Bank of England.

“If the deal is not voted on at this vote that’s coming up, then actually we’re going to be in uncharted territory,” said May during an appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.