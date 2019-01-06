A Giant Bluefin Tuna Sold for $3.1 Million in Tokyo
Kiyoshi Kimura (R), president of sushi restaurant chain Sushi-Zanmai, displays a 278kg bluefin tuna at his main restaurant in Tokyo on January 5, 2019. TheJapanese sushi entrepreneur paid a record $3.1 million for a giant tuna on January 5 as Tokyo's new fish market, which replaced the world-famous Tsukiji late last year, held its first pre-dawn New Year's auction. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)
KAZUHIRO NOGI AFP/Getty Images
By Veronica Neto
10:03 AM EST

Japanese sushi restaurant owner Kiyoshi Kimura—otherwise known as the “Tuna King”—paid a record-setting $3.1 million (333.6 million yen) for a giant bluefin tuna at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market on Saturday.

Kimura’s 2019 purchase surpasses his previous record of 155 million yen at Tokyo’s 2013 New Year’s auction. In 2017, he paid $632,000 for a single bluefin tuna, which was the second highest amount ever paid.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the fish was caught near northern Japan’s Aomori prefecture and weighs in at about 612 pounds (278 kg).

“The tuna looks so tasty because it’s fat and (looks) very fresh. It is a good tuna. But I think I did too much,” Kimura said, as CNN reports.

The sale comes after the closing of Tsukiji wholesale market, a very popular destination spot for Tokyo’s tourists. The largest fish and seafood market in the world closed in October and moved to Toyosu, closer to Tokyo Bay.

 

 

