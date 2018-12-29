New Year's Day Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing Hits $415 Million

With the new year only days away, someone might be starting their 2019 right with $415 million in their pocket.

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night was not claimed, leaving the new total of $415 million or $248.8 million in cash for a potential lucky winner. The next drawing will be on Tuesday, New Year’s Day at 11 p.m. ET.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 9, 10, 25, 37, 38, and the gold Mega Ball 21.

Although the jackpot was not claimed, more than 1.2 million people won prizes, while there were players in California and New Jersey who had matched five white balls.

2018 has been a huge year for the Mega Millions game with five jackpots won over the span of 12 months, including that record setting $1.537 billion jackpot on October 23. The winner in South Carolina has still not claimed their prize.