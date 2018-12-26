Fortnite Gamer Raised $1.3 Million for St. Jude's Children's Hospital in 2018

One of Fortnite’s most popular gamers went into Christmas having raised $1.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2018. Fans of Fortnite and Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo who donated money during his #buildagainstcancer 24-hour livestream on Twitch were rewarded with making Fortnite choices for Lupo as he played. Incentives like telling Lupo to stop building entirely or to get your name included in the livestream intro or outro helped bring in $611,000 during the gamer’s December 22-23 event. The donations came in from 85 different countries.

Thank you for being part of something bigger than yourself. Love like this makes the world go round. #BuildAgainstCancer This is why I stream. 💜❤️ — DrLupo (@DrLupo) December 23, 2018

“One of the best parts of being a streamer is seeing communities of people form, and working with those communities to help benefit others and leave a legacy of positivity,” Lupo said in a statement. Lupo has more than 2.8 million followers on Twitch.

St. Jude’s researches and treats pediatric cancers and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude covers all costs of treatment for patients, removing a major source of stress for the children’s parents.

Lupo’s wife and son also helped with the fundraising.

“To raise $1 million for the kids of St. Jude in just one year is an incredible milestone and makes him a leader among his gaming peers,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of St. Jude’s fundraising organization. “By helping pioneer this innovative way of fundraising, he and his community are leading the charge for the future of fundraising by helping St. Jude continue to fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

Earlier in the year, Lupo raised $659,000 for St. Jude’s during the week-long GuardianCon. Gamers helped bring in a total of $2.4 million during the 2018 GuardianCon event. Lupo also bumped up his total for St. Jude’s by raising $140,000 selling t-shirts and other DrLupo gear through Design by Humans, which teams with artists, brands, and celebrities to sell gear to their fans.

More than 14,000 gamers around the world have streamed on behalf of the pediatric cancer patients at St. Jude’s. The annual St. Jude PLAY LIVE Summit has raised more than $4.2 million over four years.

But 24-hour livestream or not, a streamer rarely rests. Lupo was back playing the game on Dec. 24.