MoviePass Customers Said App Stopped Them From Canceling Their Subscriptions

MoviePass has been having trouble keeping customers happy. And now, it’s apparently having trouble letting them go.

Nearly 20 MoviePass subscribers have contacted Business Insider since the beginning of November, saying that when they tried to cancel their subscriptions from the app, an error message popped up that stopped them from completing the cancellation. In a screenshot shared with Business Insider, the message said that the “operation couldn’t be completed” when the subscriber tapped the “Cancel Subscription” button in the app.

In a statement to the news site, a MoviePass spokesperson said that the company has “identified and resolved an issue impacting a small number of users who are facing difficulty canceling their subscriptions.” The spokesperson added that customers can cancel their subscriptions on the phone or through the website if they run into trouble.

The app glitch is the latest in a string of problems for MoviePass. The company has been having difficulty keeping its business afloat due to significant costs and not nearly enough revenue. It’s also made a rash of changes to its membership plans that led to confusion and anger among its customers. Last month, MoviePass sent an email to its customers to apologize for its moves and said that it’s planning to make the service “better.”

MoviePass did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.