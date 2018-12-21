Comcast Swindled Customers With Rate Hikes, Bogus Equipment Charges, Lawsuit Claims

Comcast is accused of swindling thousands of customers through rate hikes and made-up fees, according to a lawsuit filed Friday by the Minnesota Attorney General.

The lawsuit accuses the internet and cable provider of attracting customers with appealing rates for TV packages, then later charging customers more “at its own whim.” The company allegedly increased prices, billed for bogus equipment orders and never sent Visa gift cards promised with deals, according to the office of Minnesota AG Lori Swanson.

“It’s hard to shop for cable television if a company plays hide-the-ball on its true prices, and people shouldn’t have to watch their bills for things they didn’t buy,” Swanson said in a statement.

Swanson told the Star Tribune that her office has been investigating the claims of Comcast customers for two years.

Comcast refutes the claims that they’re misleading customers.

“The facts today simply do not support the Minnesota AG’s allegations, most of which date back several years and have already been corrected,” Comcast spokesperson Jenni Moyer said in a statement. “We fully disclose all charges, fees, and promotional requirements—and in fact have made numerous enhancements in our communications with our customers over the past few years.”

Swanson’s office pointed to other Comcast lawsuits with similar allegations. In recent years, the company has run into similar problems and lawsuits in Massachusetts, Washington, and with the Federal Communications Commission.