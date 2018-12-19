SoftBank's IPO, GSK-Pfizer, Zuckerberg's Losses: CEO Daily for December 19, 2018

Good morning.

In case you, like me, are late to your holiday shopping, I’m passing along a few suggestions of books to buy for the businesspeople in your life.

Top of the list is Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou, which is destined to become one of the classics of narrative business journalism. You’ll want to read it now before it becomes a movie and Jennifer Lawrence forever replaces Elizabeth Holmes in your mind’s eye. I’ve been told Billion Dollar Whale is also an epic tale of business gone bad, but haven’t gotten to it yet.

New Power by Jeremy Heimans and Henry Timms is worth reading, and giving, as a smart dissection of how social media and the networking of everyone has changed the dynamics of power in our society. Anyone trying to lead a large organization needs to understand those dynamics.

And then there are the A.I. books, which provide a window into what will become the most important business development of the next generation. If you are interested in the long view – what happens to the world when machines are smarter than people – Max Tegmark’s Life 3.0 provides a provocative view. Closer to the present, Pedro Domingos’ The Master Algorithm is a smart take and Paul Daugherty and James Wilson’s Human + Machine offers an interesting look at how the workforce will be affected.

As for management books, my top recommendation is John Doerr’s Measure What Matters. We’ve adopted it as the working guide for the executive team of the new Fortune, which will be spinning out from Meredith in the next couple of days. Stay tuned for more on that.

