Elon Musk Unveils Boring Company's Underground Test Tunnel

Two years after complaining about Los Angeles traffic, Elon Musk is making good on his promise to offer a different way to get around the city.

On Tuesday, Musk unveiled the Los Angeles test tunnel that he hopes will one day allow for an alternate form of mass transit: electric, autonomous vehicles that will shoot through subterranean tunnels at high speeds up to around 150 miles per hour.

Musk’s Boring Company gave VIPs and reporters access to a first look at the less than two mile tunnel, using a modified Tesla, traveling at slightly lower speeds of 40-60 miles per hour. Those who went along for the ride were transported underground in a wall-less elevator that eventually opened into the tunnel around 30 feet below ground, according to the Associated Press.

The first ride was reportedly bumpy, which Musk attributed to “kind of” running out of time to pave the tunnel. Noting that this “is just a prototype,” Musk said that it will eventually be “smooth as glass.”

But Musk was nevertheless pleased with the test run, calling it “epic” to reporters, and describing it as a “eureka moment.”

“This thing is going to damn well work,” Musk added.