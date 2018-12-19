How to Delete WhatsApp (Including All Your Data)

Are you absolutely sure you want to get rid of your WhatsApp account?

Earlier this week, a New York Times report revealed that Facebook made user data available to a number of tech companies, including Sony, Microsoft, and Amazon.

This revelation is making many people consider deleting Facebook-owned apps, including Instagram, Messenger, and yep, WhatsApp.

So, if you want to ditch WhatsApp, you will have to delete your account and not just remove the app from your phone.

Here’s how: launch the app and then press the menu button at the top right side of the app (the three dots stacked on top of each other) and then select Settings from the drop-down menu.

From there, you’ll want to select “Account” followed by “Delete my account.” You’ll need to enter your phone number on the following page and press the “Delete My Account” button to finish the job.

Deleting your WhatsApp account will not only erase your message history but also remove you from all your WhatsApp groups and the Google Drive backup of your WhatsApp account.

So, make sure you really want to do it. And, if you ever decide to come back to WhatsApp, you’ll have to sign up all over again just like you’re a new user.

You might be in good company. In March, WhatsApp founder Brian Acton called for people to delete Facebook-run apps after the Cambridge Analytical scandal.