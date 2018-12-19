The 2018 Farm Bill, which has passed Congress and is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump this week, will outlaw dog and cat meat in the United States.

Specifically, this year’s Farm Bill would prohibit the slaughter and sale (both import and export) of cat and dog meat for human consumption. While it is not a typical or widespread practice to eat dogs and cats in the U.S., it is still legal in 44 states. If President Trump signs the Farm Bill as expected, this will no longer be the case, according to Vox.

None of the animal-related Farm Bill provisions directly address so-called factory farms (sometimes known as CAFOs, concentrated animal feeding operations), but it is somewhat unusual that this year’s Farm Bill includes any provisions that animal advocates can consider a win. This year’s Farm Bill also includes an important animal welfare provision for domestic abuse survivors fearful that if they leave, their abusive partners may kill domesticated animals in retaliation. The Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act would empower law enforcement to more seriously address and hand down penalties to abusers who harm or murder pets.

The Farm Bill will likely be a big help to hemp farmers too, thanks to relaxed federal rules regarding the use of cannabidiol, or CBD, a cannabis compound that does not produce a high.

President Trump is expected to sign the 2018 Farm Bill before the holidays.