Search Suspended for Carnival Victory Cruise Passenger Who Went Overboard

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for a male passenger that went overboard on a Carnival Victory cruise ship on Friday.

Thomas McElhany, 26, was reported missing while the ship was on its way back to PortMiami after a four-night cruise. The cruise line said the incident was an “intentional act.”

The search for McElhany started Friday night and lasted about 32 hours covering 2,086 miles from sea to air, reported USA Today.

The Coast Guard announced Saturday night in a tweet that it would be calling off rescue efforts.

“I have been in contact with members of Mr. McElhany’s family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult and painful time for them,” said Commander David Aldous, Coast Guard 7th District search and rescue mission coordinator, in a statement. “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly.”