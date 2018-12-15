Carnival Cruise Lines to Feature 'First Roller Coaster at Sea'

Carnival Cruise Lines announced Thursday they will be debuting the first-ever roller coaster at sea in 2020, on its largest ship ever Mardi Gras.

BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, developed by Munich-based Maurer Rides is an two-seat, open-air thrill with twists, turns, and drops at speeds up to 40 mph. The track is 190 feet above sea level and will give riders a 360-degree view of the ship they are embarking on. Riders will even be given the option to choose their own speed with a gas pedal.

The highly anticipated ship is the first XL-class for Carnival Cruise Lines which, when launched, will be based in Port Canaveral, Fla. However, the name Mardi Gras refers back to the fleet of the first Carnival ship that entered service in 1972.

“Mardi Gras will be our most innovative ship ever with some truly special features and attractions, highlighted by BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea,” Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy said in a statement, obtained by Fox News. “BOLT will continue the tradition of Carnival providing exciting new ways for our guests to ‘Choose Fun.’ We are so thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind, game-changing, exhilarating attraction — our guests are going to love it.”