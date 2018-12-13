Max Mara Is Bringing Back Nancy Pelosi's Now-Famous Red Coat

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi knows how to cause a stir.

During a contentious meeting with President Donald Trump alongside Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, she challenged Trump to not “characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats, who just won a big victory” and reportedly proceeded to question the president’s manhood following the meeting.

But the most excitement seemed to surround the coat Pelosi wore when exiting the White House. Social media couldn’t get enough of the coat, and two parody Twitter accounts popped up—I Am Nancy Pelosi’s Red Coat and Nancy Pelosi’s Red Coat—sharing tweets such as, “We certainly had an eventful day, Nancy & I.”

And she knew exactly what she was doing wearing THIS coat on THIS day coming out of THAT room, placing THOSE shades on JUST so. This is diplomacy in motion, soft power wielded like a machete through the diligent, decisive act of dressing. They’ve never been JUST clothes 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/3QbOU8TB1k — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 12, 2018

Mostly, though, everyone wanted to know who made the coat. Users on social media quickly ascertained that it was a 2013 Max Mara coat that was no longer in production. By Wednesday night, however, the Italian design house relieved all interested parties who were clamoring to get their hands on the coat, announcing that it had decided to reinstate it in 2019.

Max Mara confirmed that it had decided to bring the coat back because of Pelosi, telling Glamour that it would come back “in a variety of colorways” next year. “You develop an emotional relationship with a coat like nothing else in your wardrobe,” said Ian Griffiths, Max Mara’s creative designer. “I can imagine why Ms. Pelosi chose to wear it for this important moment, and I’m honored.”