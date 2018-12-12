Pichai Speaks, May Vote, China Trade: CEO Daily for December 12, 2018

Good morning.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before Congress for three and a half hours yesterday — after refusing to testify earlier this year — and I doubt he enjoyed the experience. Republicans trashed him for skewing search results against them, while Democrats defended his first amendment right to skew search results if he wanted to. Neither line of commentary should have been comforting.

Rep. Steven King also attacked him for some stuff that appeared on his granddaughter’s iPhone. Pichai responded: “Congressman, iPhone is made by a different company.”

Pichai also seemed to back away further from reports that Google was putting search engine servers in China, where they would be subject to government censorship.

“Right now, we have no plans to launch search in China,” he said.

And he avoided having to talk about what I believe is one of the company’s most serious misdeeds: bowing to employee pressure to stop working with the government on a project using AI to analyze drone video.

The hearing illustrated once again the underlying reality of congressional engagement with big tech companies. Political dissatisfaction with Big Tech Is clearly rising; but Congress’s ability to do anything coherent to address it remains in the dumps.

