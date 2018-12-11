Celebrity Apprentice Winner Piers Morgan Asks to Be Trump's Chief of Staff

Since President Donald Trump announced John Kelly will be leaving the post as White House chief of staff at the end of the year, speculation around his replacement has been rampant.

Nick Ayers, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, quickly took himself out of the running over the weekend, leaving a very short short list of candidates for Trump to choose from.

However, Trump denies there’s a dearth of willing prospects, writing Tuesday on Twitter that “many, over ten, are vying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position.”

Fake News has it purposely wrong. Many, over ten, are vying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position. Why wouldn’t someone want one of the truly great and meaningful jobs in Washington. Please report news correctly. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

At least one person is willingly throwing their name into the ring: British commentator and former Celebrity Apprentice winner Piers Morgan.

Morgan penned an open letter Tuesday in the British tabloid The Daily Mail, asking Trump to let him take the helm overseeing White House daily operations.

While Piers notes his qualifications may not be immediately obvious when compared to a “hugely respected war hero like General John Kelly,” Morgan argues “the key thing is to have someone at your side that understands you, has known you a long time, likes you and commands your respect.”

Morgan procedes to enumerate the qualities Trump himself reportedly used to describe the contestant after his appearance on the president’s Celebrity Apprentice, writing, “let’s be honest, what more could you possibly want from your Chief of Staff? You could have been talking about yourself!”

Perhaps more importantly, Morgan writes that “everyone knows there can only be one chief in the White House, and his name is Donald J. Trump. You’re your own Chief of Staff, and always have been.”

Morgan treats the remainder of his missive as a cover letter, giving 10 reasons that Trump should hire him in order to help the president through the remainder of his first term and get re-elected in 2020.

One of those reasons? “You can actually save money for the country by hiring me.” Morgan writes he would forego a salary and even “literally pay to work” for Trump.

Finally, Morgan says Trump needs to hire someone whose reputation wouldn’t be affected by working for the president and who “won’t mind in the slightest if you suddenly fire him.” Morgan expresses readiness for this, writing, “been there, read the book, seen the play, survived and thrived.”

Morgan concludes, telling Trump that he’s “available for interview with immediate effect.”