Michelle Obama Will Hit 21 Cities for an Extended 'Becoming' Book Tour

The people have spoken, and they can’t get enough of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The initial leg of Obama’s book tour for her memoir Becoming, which brought her to 10 cities across the U.S. and Europe, was so popular that some VIP packages went for as much as $3,000. On Tuesday, her publisher and event promoter Live Nation announced that due to the tour’s success, it is adding more stops.

There will be a total of 21 events on the tour next year, including a number of cities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as several European cities such as Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Amsterdam. The 2019 tour will also include a rescheduling of European stops Obama missed due to former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral. A yet-to-be named moderator will appear in conversation with Obama at every stop—Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Sarah Jessica Parker are just a selection of those already announced.

Obama’s book, which already became the best-selling book of the year last month, is continuing to break records. In the first two weeks after its release, it had already sold 2 million copies. Now, that number is up to 3 million, according to Penguin Random House, Becoming’s publisher.

A full list of cities for the extended tour is available on the book’s website and tickets will go on sale beginning Saturday, Dec. 15.