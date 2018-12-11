Brexit Delayed, GoPro, Google's Sundar Pichai: CEO Daily for December 11, 2018

Good morning.

It’s been a big year for CEO apologies. Fortune editors assembled some of the most memorable for their wrap of the year in business:

—Build-a-Bear’s Sharon Price John took to the Today Show to apologize when her company’s “Pay Your Age” promo went awry.

—Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson apologized for the apparently racially motivated arrest of two black customers in a Philadelphia store and promised to “do whatever we can to make it right.”

—Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also took to television to tell users his “main priority has been to listen to you.”

—Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Square had to apologize after tweeting out a visit to Chick-fil-A during Pride Month.

—Nike’s Mark Parker had to apologize for a corporate culture that “excluded some people and failed to adequately heed staff complaints.”

—Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg had to apologize again…and again.

Not everyone was repentant. Les Moonves said he regretted some of his advances on women, but insisted he always knew “no means no.”

And Sanofi, maker of Ambien, refused to bow when Rosanne Barr blamed the drug for her offensive tweets. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects,” the company responded, “racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Then there was Elon Musk. Sorry is not part of his vocabulary.

More highlights of the year in business here. News below.