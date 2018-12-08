Spotify Brings Back Annual Feature—2018 Wrapped

Popular among its users, Spotify recently brought back Spotify Wrapped, which shows various songs and musicians they listened to throughout the year.

Released several times in the past, Spotify’s recap not only includes users’ most listened to songs and artists, but will tell users how much time they spent listening on the streaming service. Spotify wrapped will even determine users’ top genre of music and the first song they listened to in 2018.

Reported by CNBC, here’s a how to use Spotify Wrapped:

Visit Spotifywrapped.com from your phone or computer.

Log into Spotify.

Spotify will start to show you info on the music you played in 2018, starting with the first song you played.

Tap the down arrow to move through all of your stats. There are about 14 different pages.

The final one will show you the artists and songs you listened to most.

Spotify even curated playlists for its users using their stats. “Your Top Songs 2018” sorts the most played songs, even those guilty pleasures. The “Tastebreakers” playlist is a collection of songs for 2019 that users might be interested in.

Vox reported Drake, Post Malone, XXXTentacion, J Balvin, and Ed Sheeran to be the most streamed artists for 2018.