Microsoft is rebuilding its Edge browser to run on Chromium, the open-source system used by Google’s popular Chrome browser, the company announced Thursday.

“As part of this, we intend to become a significant contributor to the Chromium project, in a way that can make not just Microsoft Edge—but other browsers as well—better on both PCs and other devices,” Windows corporate vice president Joe Belfiore wrote in a blog post.

As of now, Microsoft Edge is only available on Windows 10, the system that launched the browser in 2015. It’s gained little popularity since then, however, holding only 2% of the worldwide browser market share, compared to Chrome’s nearly 62%, according to StatCounter.

With the integration of Chromium, the revamped Microsoft Edge will also be available for Mac users and those running Windows 7 and Windows 8, expanding the browser’s usage and integration in the wider tech world.

“People using Microsoft Edge (and potentially other browsers) will experience improved compatibility with all web sites, while getting the best-possible battery life and hardware integration on all kinds of Windows devices,” Belfiore wrote. “Web developers will have a less-fragmented web platform to test their sites against, ensuring that there are fewer problems and increased satisfaction for users of their sites.”

Those using Microsoft Edge right now don’t need to take any action, as the “under the hood” changes are not immediate. The shift should come sometime next year, The Verge reports.