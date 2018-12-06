Black Panther Makes History as First Superhero Movie to Nab Golden Globe Best Drama Nomination

When it was released in February, Black Panther made cinematic waves. It was hailed as revolutionary for finally offering audiences a black superhero and was lauded for its storyline, which tackled head-on issues of race, power, and identity from an African-American narrative.

Now, it’s making history as the first ever superhero movie to be nominated for a Golden Globe in the drama category for best picture. It’s also the first Marvel Studios film to be nominated in the prestigious award category.

Congrats to @MarvelStudios for landing their first ever Best Picture nod at the #GoldenGlobes today with #BlackPanther. No superhero film in the history of the awards show has ever been nominated for Best Picture (Drama). This is the first. pic.twitter.com/MxGHrXlbCy — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2018

The film earned more than $426 million during its opening weekend and has brought in more than $1 billion to date.

During a time when protesters have taken the streets to support Black Lives Matter, the movie industry has been grappling with issues of inclusion as well and the movie has become a symbol of diversity. The film featured a predominantly black cast and Ryan Coogler was the first black director for a Marvel movie. It also drove more African Americans to the box office, more than doubling the demographic’s average representation among theater audiences.

Black Panther is up against BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, “f Beale Street Could Talk and A Star is Born for the Golden Globe award. The 76th Golden Globes will be held on Jan 6.