Wednesday Might Be a National Day of Mourning. But You'll Still Get That Amazon Package

Services and offices across the country are closed or suspended Wednesday in honor of former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral.
With a National Day of Mourning declared by President Donald Trump, everything from the federal government to the stock market will not be operating today. But while the U.S. Postal Service is observing the day by closing post offices and not delivering regular mail, there is at least one exception: Amazon orders.
USPS explained in a Monday statement that it would “provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid.” It added that these packages would be delivered to avoid “negatively affect[ing] our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season.”
A post office representative told the Saint Cloud Times that Wednesday’s deliveries would reflect a schedule similar to that used on Sundays, therefore including Amazon packages and express mail.
Users on Twitter appear divided about the fact that USPS will deliver Amazon packages, with some still worried about receiving their orders on time, while others were outraged that Amazon orders would not be included in the Day of Mourning observance.