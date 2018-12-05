Wednesday Might Be a National Day of Mourning. But You'll Still Get That Amazon Package

Services and offices across the country are closed or suspended Wednesday in honor of former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral.

With a National Day of Mourning declared by President Donald Trump, everything from the federal government to the stock market will not be operating today. But while the U.S. Postal Service is observing the day by closing post offices and not delivering regular mail, there is at least one exception: Amazon orders.

USPS explained in a Monday statement that it would “provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid.” It added that these packages would be delivered to avoid “negatively affect[ing] our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season.”

A post office representative told the Saint Cloud Times that Wednesday’s deliveries would reflect a schedule similar to that used on Sundays, therefore including Amazon packages and express mail.

Users on Twitter appear divided about the fact that USPS will deliver Amazon packages, with some still worried about receiving their orders on time, while others were outraged that Amazon orders would not be included in the Day of Mourning observance.

Could President Trump have made the national day of mourning on Friday when I'm in Mexico? My Amazon package I ordered on Sunday night most likely won't be delivered before I leave, so that's cool. — Melissa Frandsen (@muhlissa_ann) December 5, 2018

The USPS is taking tomorrow off for a "Day of Mourning" for George H.W. You kidding me, USPS?! I got like 1/2 of Amazon on the way to my house and we're taking days off during Christmas season to mourn the loss of a guy in his mid-90's?! — RoyalsDevilMagic (@KCDevilMagic) December 4, 2018

Wednesday is a national day of mourning and the USPS will be closed to honor a legendary president. On the other hand @amazon goodies were supposed to arrive that day! I'm so conflicted as to how I feel about all this lol! — Heather Frost (@_heatherfrost) December 4, 2018

I was looking forward to the National Day of Mourning. But I have to work at the Post Office for amazon delivering parcels on Wednesday. Looks like you're not in charge, Bezos is. — melissa carter (@hapyhairstylist) December 4, 2018